Operation 'Praghat': Most Wanted Jihadi Extremist Arrested in Dhubri

In a major breakthrough under 'Operation Praghat', the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has arrested a most-wanted Islamic extremist linked to a global terrorist organization (GTO). The accused, identified as Jaheer Ali, from Khudigaon Pt 2 village in Dhubri district, was apprehended during a coordinated operation.

According to officials, the arrest is linked to ongoing investigations in STF Assam PS Case No. 21/2024, which has already led to the apprehension of 12 individuals involved in clandestine activities, including Bangladeshi nationals. Authorities revealed that the arrested individuals were operating under the direction of Md Farhan Israk, a close associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the chief of the banned terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team.

Investigations have further uncovered that the network facilitated the entry of a Bangladeshi national, Md Sad Radi alias Shab Sheikh, a resident of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, into India. His primary objective was to propagate extremist ideology and radicalize like-minded individuals across the country.

The operation, conducted under the leadership of STF Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta, resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating materials, including mobile phones and documents.