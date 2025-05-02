Guwahati: No Water Supply in Chandmari Today For Pipeline Repair

A sudden and powerful pipeline burst near the U-turn at Chandmari flyover—just steps away from the popular fast-food joint Street Za—threw the entire area into chaos late Thursday night, leaving roads waterlogged, traffic paralyzed, and residents frustrated.

Now, in response, authorities have shut down the main road and suspended water supply from both JICA and the Jal Board across a vast section of Chandmari for Friday.

Repair efforts are expected to begin overnight, but officials from both JICA and the Jal Board remain clueless about the scale of the damage.

When asked about the repeated bursts in the same area, a Jalb Board official dodged responsibility, offering vague and dismissive remarks that have further angered locals.

The force of the water burst significantly damaged the road surface yesterday night, rendering the pathway almost completely broken. As a result, vehicular movement came to a standstill, and authorities had to close off the main road to prevent further accidents.

Commuters faced a hard time navigating alternate routes, while businesses like Street Za along with several others were impacted due to the flooding.

