Guwahati: Beltola Residents on Edge as Thieves Run Rampant, Police Fail to Act

Guwahati’s Beltola area continues to grapple with an alarming rise in theft incidents, especially after dark. The latest victims include several well-established businesses in the Beltola Tiniali area, such as S.D. Enterprise, Health Link Medicals, and Shri Balaji Stores.

On Thursday late night, the thieves allegedly made off with cash, goods, and other valuable items from these shops, leaving shopkeepers shaken and fearful. Sources informed that the thieves gained access by cutting open the roof and taking whatever they could from the shops.

CCTV footage has captured the thieves in action, revealing just how calculated their moves are. Despite the clear evidence, the situation continues to worsen as night after night, the thieves seem to grow more daring. It's as though they have full control over the area, while the local police seem powerless to stop them.

Shopkeepers are left reeling, not just from the losses, but also from the sheer brazenness of these thefts.

For residents and business owners in the area, the situation has become a nightmare. Despite numerous incidents, the police have been unable to effectively curb the rising wave of thefts, leaving the community feeling vulnerable and frustrated.

