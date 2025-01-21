Brawl at Brahmaputra Carnival: Youth Assaulted, Caught on CCTV

A late-night brawl disrupted the festive atmosphere at the ongoing Brahmaputra Carnival in Guwahati on Monday night.
The incident took place around 1 AM yesterday night when a group of young men allegedly attacked a Bodo youth, which then turned into a full-scale brawl. Sources said that the attackers were Hindi-speaking individuals, though official confirmation is awaited.
The cause of the escalation is yet to be established.
Moreover. the entire incident was caught on CCTV, and the footage is now being examined by the police.
