Guwahati Schools to Continue with Resceduled Timings Amid Heatwave

The Assam government on Monday announced that the rescheduled school timings, implemented due to the ongoing heatwave, will remain in effect until further notice in Kamrup Metro. A notification to this effect was issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer.

Advertisment

“With reference to the subject cited above and as per the order issued earlier vide order No.: SSA/KAM(M)/TT/S&S/Misc/2020/36/133 dated 10-06-2025, I would like to inform all that the rescheduled school timing will remain in force until further order,” the notice stated.

The decision follows a directive from Assams Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who last week instructed District Commissioners to revise school timings based on local weather conditions to safeguard the well-being of students.

Taking to X, Dr. Pegu had said, “In view of the heat wave alert issued by the Meteorological Department, all District Commissioners are requested to remain vigilant and exercise their delegated authority to reschedule school hours as per local weather conditions.”

Also Read: School Hours in Assam to be Adjusted Due to Heatwave