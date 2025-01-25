Guwahati: Traffic Diversion Announced For Pre-Republic Day Route March

A traffic diversion plan for the pre-Republic Day route march in Guwahati on Saturday was announced by the authorities. The measures, announced on Friday, have been taken to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the Latasil and Panbazar areas of the city. The parade is scheduled to commence at 3:15 pm from the Latasil Playground, with traffic restrictions in place until its conclusion.

As the march begins, vehicles travelling from Bharalumukh on MG Road will be diverted at the Chief Justice Residence Point towards Planetarium Point. This restriction will remain until the parade crosses Tayabullah Point.

Once the parade moves towards District Library Point, traffic from AT Road towards Panbazar on GNB Road will be redirected at Sani Mandir Point towards Commissioner Point via ARB Road.

Similarly, vehicles approaching TC Point on GNB Road will be diverted at District Library Point towards RBI Point, while the procession advances along KLB Road towards NB Hall Point. These restrictions will be lifted after the parade crosses NB Hall Point.

At MG Road near the Old DC Office, vehicles coming from Bharalumukh will be diverted to HB Road via Cotton Collegiate Road. Traffic from the District Library on KLB Road will be redirected from NB Hall Point to Commissioner Point via HB Road. Additionally, vehicles from Raj Bhawan or Uzanbazar will be rerouted from Planetarium Point to Ambari via Lamb Road.

Authorities have assured that all traffic restrictions will be lifted once the parade concludes at Latasil Playground. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.