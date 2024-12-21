BJP Hits Guwahati Streets Day After Assam CM Hints 'Parties Shouldn't Protest'

A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that movements are not the task of political parties, a protest by BJP workers in Guwahati on Saturday served as a striking parallel to his statement, despite his own party's involvement.

Yesterday, CM Sarma emphasized that political parties should engage in movements through the electoral process, not by organizing protests.

He asserted, "Political parties' movements are conducted through election ballots. Those who wish to engage in politics should do so by becoming ministers or legislators. A political party can never be a student or youth organization, and organizing protests is not their role."

However, despite these remarks, BJP members in Guwahati mobilized in a protest march from Latasil Playground to Judge's Field.

The demonstration was in response to allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accused of disrespecting a female BJP MP in Parliament. This protest was aimed at demanding strict judicial action against Gandhi for his alleged misconduct.

BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita defended the protest, stating, "We have not come to break barricades like the Congress. We have come to protest peacefully with permission. We are here as a party, and we are protesting peacefully."

Kalita further condemned Gandhi’s actions, asserting that the BJP was holding the protest to express discontent over his alleged behaviour. "We condemn Rahul Gandhi's actions, and to protest against it, thousands of our BJP members and workers are here to demand that strict judicial action must be taken against him," Kalita added.

In a pointed remark, another BJP worker commented, "If Rahul Gandhi doesn't know how to respect women, how can he run a party or lead the country? He should learn how to respect women from our honorable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

It may be noted that Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with her during a protest outside Parliament. Konyak, along with other MPs, were protesting near the Parliament’s staircase when the incident occurred.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Konyak detailed the incident, claiming that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha "misbehaved with her in a loud voice" and that his "physical proximity to her was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable."