Guwahati: Two Killed as Speeding Dumper Rams Scooters Near Khanapara

Two persons have lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a speeding dumper near Khanapara in Guwahati late Thursday night.

According to sources, the dumper bearing registration number AS25 FC 1985, coming at high speed, first collided with a four-wheeler before ramming into two scooters—AS01 DP 7265 and AS 01FE 8997.

The dumper vehicle allegedly attempted to flee the scene when it lost control and hit the scooters, sources added.

Following the impact, one of the scooters was dragged under the dumper, while the other was flung several meters away. Reports indicate that the rider of one of the bikes escaped unhurt. However, the riders of the other scooter sustained severe injuries, leading to their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Raja Roy (30) from Dhubri and Mridul Deka (40), son of late Rama Kanta Deka, from Rukminigaon.

The police have seized all three vehicles involved in the accident and taken the dumper driver into custody for further investigation.

Moreover, earlier yesterday it was reported that thousands of people gathered at the site of the accident, blocking the road and causing a severe traffic jam in both directions. Residents accused the police of allowing the dumper to continue its journey after allegedly receiving a bribe. In retaliation, the public attempted to set the vehicle on fire, sources said.

The truck driver was later arrested by the police.

