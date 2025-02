A young girl was mysteriously found dead at a rented house in Guwhati’s Hatigaon area on Wednesday morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Saheba Rahman. Her lifeless body was found at her rented accommodation in Biswajyoti path in Hatigaon.

The cause of her death is yet to be established. Local police have been notified of the incident and an investigation has been initiated.

