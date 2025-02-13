Former Handloom Director Kabita Deka Found Dead at Her Guwahati Residence

Kabita Deka, the former Director of the Handloom and Textile Department, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Guwahati on Thursday, sources informed.

Her body was recovered at her residence in Jalukbari’s Sudhakantha Path early this morning. Sources informed that Deka allegedly died by suicide.

The police have been reached the incident site and currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

It may be mentioned that Kavita Deka was reportedly accused in a case under the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC). A raid was carried out at her residence in Jalukbari last month. This raid is part of an investigation into corruption allegations related to appointments made in the Handloom and Textile Department during 2019-20.

The investigation centres on a scam involving six positions, with claims of irregularities in the hiring process. Deka was also implicated in a land scam, further adding to the charges against her.