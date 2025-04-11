Helicopter Crash in New York's Hudson River Kills Six, Including Three Children

Six people, including three children, lost their lives after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City on Thursday. According to CNN, New York City Mayor confirmed that the victims included the pilot and a family visiting from Spain.

Advertisment

The crash involved a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter, which took off from lower Manhattan, circled the Statue of Liberty, and flew north along the Hudson River toward the George Washington Bridge. It later turned back south before crashing near Pier 40 in the late afternoon.

Following the incident, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) issued an advisory warning of increased emergency response and traffic disruptions in the surrounding areas.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays," the NYPD stated.

According to CNN, weather conditions at the time were cloudy, with winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. While visibility was reported as good, light rain was expected in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed the crash and stated that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation.

Also Read: Helicopter Crashes in Pune; 3 Dead