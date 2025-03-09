Helocasting, Para Jumps & More:: IAF Showcases Combat Skills at Shillong's Umiam Lake

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a combat training exercise at Umiam Lake in Shillong, Meghalaya, showcasing a range of advanced aerial maneuvers and specialized operations to enhance interoperability with the Indian Army Special Forces and the Navy.

The exercise featured multiple aircraft, helicopters, para jumpers, and specialized operations, including Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft drops, para jumps, and helocasting—where personnel jump from an aircraft into water. These operations were carried out using An-32 and C-130 aircraft, as well as Mi-17 helicopters.

The exercise was witnessed by National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in Shillong, who had the opportunity to observe the high-intensity operations firsthand. Sharing details of the training on social media platform X, the IAF stated, "IAF executed combat operations training at Umiam Lake, Shillong, featuring Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft drops, para jumps, and helocasting from An-32, C-130 aircraft, and Mi-17 helicopters."

Meanwhile, in a significant development, a high-level committee of the Defence Ministry has accepted the IAF’s requirement for acquiring new multirole fighter aircraft to strengthen its combat capabilities. Sources indicate that this decision is part of a report submitted by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to the Defence Minister on the 'Capability Enhancement of IAF'.

According to discussions within the Committee, the IAF will prepare a statement of case for acquiring the required capabilities, while the Defence Ministry will work towards securing approvals in a time-bound manner. The Committee's recommendations come at a time when the US has been pushing for the sale of its single-engine F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft, while Russia has offered its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

The Committee has identified key focus areas and has proposed a phased implementation strategy—short, medium, and long-term—to ensure optimal capability enhancement for the IAF.



