Himanta Biswa Sarma Accepts Defeat in Jharkhand Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has humbly accepted the BJP's defeat in the Jharkhand assembly elections, describing the loss as personally painful but a reflection of the people's democratic choice.

Sarma, who was the BJP’s co-incharge for the elections, acknowledged the party’s underwhelming performance while congratulating the JMM-led alliance on their decisive victory.

“The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam,” Sarma stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He commended the dedication of BJP workers in Jharkhand, who worked tirelessly during the campaign, and acknowledged their efforts despite the unfavorable outcome.

Sarma highlighted the BJP’s vision for Jharkhand, which focused on protecting the state from "infiltration" and driving development for students and youth. However, he underscored the need to respect the people's mandate, emphasizing that accepting defeat is integral to the democratic process.

“We must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our Karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity,” Sarma said.

Extending his congratulations to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance, Sarma expressed confidence in their leadership. “My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Hemant Soren and his team on this impressive victory. I am confident that Jharkhand will progress under his leadership,” he remarked.

While the BJP emerged as the second-largest party in Jharkhand, its performance fell short of expectations. Sarma, however, reiterated the party’s commitment to learning from this electoral setback and continuing its efforts to serve the people.