Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Polls Largely Peaceful

Assembly elections for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand concluded largely peacefully on Wednesday. Polling in Jharkhand was held in two phases, with the first phase of voting conducted on November 13. Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 67.59 per cent by 5 pm, marginally higher than the 67.04 per cent in the 2019 state elections. On the other hand, dismal turnout was witnessed in Maharashtra, particularly in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, which continued to exhibit low voter turnout, maintaining a long-standing trend of urban apathy.

Voting commenced at 7 am and proceeded in an orderly fashion, with voters still in line as the final reports were received. Additionally, bye-elections were held in 15 assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency across 15 states. As a result, elections for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra legislative assemblies, along with bye-elections in 48 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies across 15 states, were concluded today.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, closely monitored the election process, ensuring measures were in place to boost voter participation.

Exit Polls

In Maharashtra, exit polls suggest a closely contested election. The predictions vary significantly, with estimates for Mahayuti ranging from 125 to 195 seats and for MVA from 69 to 150 seats. Smaller parties are expected to play a key role, with anywhere between two to 25 seats still in contention. Given the tight race, voter sentiment will be crucial in determining the outcome. While most pollsters predict a victory for Mahayuti, a few foresee the possibility of a hung assembly.

In Jharkhand, several pollsters project the BJP to be ahead of the JMM-led INDIA bloc, while one poll predicts a clean sweep for Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to a poll of exit polls, the BJP-led NDA is expected to secure 40 seats, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc is predicted to win 38 seats in the state.

Incidents

In Uttar Pradesh, the Commission took swift action after receiving complaints about arbitrary voter checks in certain constituencies. Following a thorough investigation, police personnel in Moradabad, Kanpur, and Muzaffarnagar were suspended for violating election norms and guidelines regarding voter checks. CEC Rajiv Kumar directed all concerned District Election Officers, Superintendents of Police, and 13 central observers to ensure a free, fair, and impartial election process, with no bias against any community.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Maharashtra’s assembly elections, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district. The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them a publicity stunt and claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was making such claims due to an impending defeat. A purported video showing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has gone viral on social media.

To address urban voter apathy, special efforts were made in Maharashtra, where low voter turnout in previous elections had been a concern. Over 1,185 polling stations were set up in high-rise buildings and residential societies. All polling stations were equipped with essential facilities, including seating for voters in queues, volunteers, and wheelchairs. Various awareness campaigns were conducted in the lead-up to the elections, involving film celebrities and Election Commission icons to encourage urban and young voters to participate.

