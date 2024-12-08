"Hindi is a Language That Unites India", Says Sonowal in Chennai

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowalon Saturday highlighted the power of the Hindi language as a bridge that unites India’s diverse cultures and communities. Speaking at the 83rd convocation of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in Chennai, Sonowal stressed that Hindi has never been hostile to regional languages but has instead embraced and enriched them.

Advertisment

Addressing a packed audience at the Mahatma Gandhi Convocation Hall, Sonowal invoked the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed Hindi as a unifying force.

"Hindi lives in the hearts of all Indians, and through this language, we can truly unite the entire country in the Gandhian spirit. Hindi has accepted every other regional language, making it relevant," he said.

The Minister also issued a passionate call to the youth, urging them to take Hindi to the global stage. Youth should become ambassadors of Hindi and show the world its beauty and greatness. This strength is there in the Hindi Language to be a global language. We must ensure that Hindi becomes a global language - a power that it is already blessed with. This should be our commitment, he said, drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The convocation was a moment of pride for nearly 8,000 students who received their Praveen and Visharad certificates. Outstanding performers and rank holders from Madras were honored for their achievements.

Shri V. Muraleedharan, President of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, presided over the event, which was attended by prominent members of the Sabha’s Executive Committee, Academic Council, and Governing Body. Five senior Hindi pracharaks, who have dedicated their lives to promoting Hindi in southern India, were also felicitated for their invaluable contributions.

The event reflected the Sabha’s enduring mission, established by Mahatma Gandhi, to promote Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking regions. It was a day that celebrated not just a language but a vision of unity that transcends linguistic boundaries.