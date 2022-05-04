Danish Queen Margrethe II Extends Warm Reception To PM Modi

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi met the Queen of Denmark Margrethe II on Tuesday where he received a warm reception.

PM Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of her reign, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi informed via Twitter.

Considered as one of the oldest monarchies in the world, Denmark has been under the reign of the Queen since 1972. The Danish Queen is 82 years old.

Bagchi’s tweet read, “Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign.”