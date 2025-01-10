Illegal Mining: Assam Forest Dept To File FIR; More Arrests Expected

The Assam forest department is expected to register a case against illegal mining following the tragedy at Umrangso where at least nine workers were trapped recently. According to reports, more arrests are likely to take place as investigations continue.

This comes after the arrest of another individual on Thursday. Hanan Laskar, a manager linked to the rat-hole coal mine in Umrangso where sudden flooding trapped labourers working there. Laskar was contracted by the owner of the mine and was in charge of looking after the well-being of the workers.

The incident has drawn widespread attention with the working conditions of workers questioned by the opposition, who have demanded stopping illegal mining activities in key belts across Assam.

The arrest, second in connection with the incident, comes after Punish Nunisa was arrested. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously conceded that prima facie, the mine appeared illegal. An FIR numbered 02/2025 under sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act was registered at the Umrangso police station to investigate the matter.

While rescue efforts are still ongoing, albeit without much success, the body of one of the mine workers was recovered. The individual who passed away was identified as Ganga Bahadur Shrestha from Nepal.

Central and state disaster response forces—NDRF and SDRF—along with the Indian army, Navy and other para forces including specialist divers are engaged actively to rescue the trapped miners.

