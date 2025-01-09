Annual Conferences of Raijor Dal, CPI (M), Umrangso Tragedy, Congress Etc...

The second week of the new year has been so far filled with deep worries about a tragedy in a rat-hole mine spot at Umrangso and the unsuccessful efforts to rescue those trapped. This week is also filled with some political events that offer points for serious pondering, however small and scattered they may appear in the optics.

We all sincerely desire that all of the workers are rescued, the horrific time they and their families are going through for none of their fault. But at the same time, a frightening question also haunts us—how far will they continue to breathe inside the 300-foot-deep mine hole? Are they still alive? Well, as time passes, desiring their safety appears an effort to shield the deadening question from creeping into the mind—are they all alive? Moreover, can we reassure ourselves that only 9 workers are trapped?

We have seen the political responses from across the spectrum—opposition demanding CBI enquiry into it with an allegation of BJP trying to save Debolal Gorlosa, his wife and their close associates, while the ruling party including the CM is concentrating on rescue efforts and enquiry in their response. In Pratidin Time, we have covered crucial aspects of the story in detail including the basis of the corruption allegation against Mr. Gorlosa and his associates, and we shall continue with it as it unfolds.

Political Events and the Question of Opposition Unity

Two interesting political events have also taken place this week in the form of the annual conference of CPI(M) and the foundation day celebration of Raijor Dal (RD). Both of these were well disseminated. As integral parts of the broader opposition, their activities ought to be seen from opposition’s perspective and from that point of view both events reflect nothing but the impasse in the opposition getting united, which saw a fracture since the assembly by-elections held in November. And yes, we need to bring Congress too in this context.

The striking feature was that none of the events could give the message that serious efforts were being made to mend the fracture in the opposition unity or to revive it. The CPI(M) conference saw the presence of leaders from other left parties like the CPI and CPI(ML) thus clearly giving the message that the left forces are united in their realm. But no leaders from other opposition parties including RD and AJP (Asam Jatiya Parishad) were seen to be present there, forgetting about Congress. Worth remembering that the left parties had a bitter experience with Congress during the Lok Sabha polls regarding candidate selection in the Barpeta constituency and as well as in the by-election on the same point in the Behali seat. So far, Congress and the left, at least in Assam, seem to have failed to reduce the gap between them. The CPI(M) conference appeared to be more internal with a gross absence of prominent public figures including Hiren Gohain.

The annual conference of any party is undoubtedly an internal exercise involving an assessment of the year-long activities. However true that may be, it should be noted that in the present political context when all of the opposition parties advocate for a larger unity, a message of efforts for it is important in such important events.

The RD Foundation Day, on the other hand, saw the presence of important public figures including Gohain. But the striking feature of it is the absence of key leadership of the AJP during the event. It is hard to believe that none of the key leaders of the Assamese nationalist force (AJP) was in Guwahati to attend RD’s foundation day. Recently, the two parties locked their horns over unity blaming each other. Had that been resolved, possibly RD’s foundation day wouldn’t have ended without the presence of any of AJP’s key leaders?

Akhil Gogoi on that occasion unleashed a verbal attack once again on Congress saying that the ensuing Panchayat election will determine how far the unity on the opposition remains effective till the 2026 assembly elections. Gogoi has been blatant in attacking Congress on many occasions since the by-elections and so as other parties.

Arguably, Congress is no less haughty. While the grand old party owns a considerable share in the entire Behali fiasco, which could have been averted, it still gives no signal of getting polite, which is an important attribute for a coalition to exist, especially a coalition in the opposition block.

Putting everything into context, it may be inferred that the opposition parties still plunge into deep disbelieves amongst them. They have so far failed to find the points that can integrate them, which is undoubtedly a fulfilling situation for the ruling coalition.