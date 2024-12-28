3 Arrested for Wildlife Hunting in Assam's Chirang; Air Gun Seized

The Assam Police has arrested three individuals in connection with wildlife hunting in Chirang district's Kajalgaon, offcial reports said.

Advertisment

On December 27, 2024 (Friday), following a tip-off from the Special Task Force (STF) regarding a viral video showcasing the hunting of wildlife by an individual from Baikhungaon village, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kajalgaon, along with his team, apprehended three suspects in connection with the illegal activity.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dipankar Basumatary, Swmdwm Basumatary, and Bilipang Basumatary, all residents of Baikhungaon village of Chirang.

Upon interrogation, the suspects led the authorities to the recovery of one air gun (CAL4.(0177), Serial No. BA05) along with one round of air gun ammunition from their possession. Further investigation revealed that Dipankar Basumatary admitted to using a trap to kill a Civet at the residence of Bilipang Basumatary.

The accused individuals, along with the seized air gun, will be handed over to the Forest Department in Kajalgaon for further legal proceedings and necessary action in accordance with wildlife protection laws.