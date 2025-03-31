"I'm Not Joking": Trump Hints at Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits

U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a political firestorm by suggesting he might seek a third term in office, despite clear constitutional restrictions. In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump stated, "There are methods which you could do it," raising concerns about his willingness to challenge the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms. "I'm not joking," Trump said, though he added, "It is far too early to think about it."

Advertisment

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." This restriction was established after President Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented four consecutive terms in office. Any attempt by Trump to remain in power beyond a second term would be legally questionable, and the feasibility of such a move remains uncertain.

Trump’s remarks have been met with strong criticism from political figures. Rep. Daniel Goldman, a New York Democrat and former lead counsel for Trump’s first impeachment, described the statement as "an escalation in his clear effort to take over the government and dismantle our democracy." Goldman called on Congressional Republicans to publicly oppose Trump's third-term ambitions, stating, "If Congressional Republicans believe in the Constitution, they will go on the record opposing this."

Supporters of the former president, however, have echoed the call for him to continue his leadership beyond two terms. Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist and host of the "War Room" podcast, voiced his support at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, declaring, "We want Trump in '28."

Legal experts have dismissed any credible path for Trump to secure a third term. Jeremy Paul, a constitutional law professor at Northeastern University, stated, "There are no credible legal arguments for him to run for a third term." Additionally, Derek Muller, an election law professor at Notre Dame, referenced the 12th Amendment, which prevents individuals ineligible for the presidency from serving as vice president. "I don't think there's any 'one weird trick' to getting around presidential term limits," Muller noted.

Even if Trump were to pursue a third term, such an effort would require significant compliance from federal and state officials, as well as judicial and electoral approval—an extraordinary and unlikely scenario. When asked about continuing in office, Trump, who would be 82 at the end of a potential second term, responded simply, "Well, I like working."

Also Read: Trump's 'America First Spirit' Aligns With 'Bharat First' Philosophy: PM Modi