Trump Hails Modi as 'Smart Man, Great Friend'; Confident About India-US Tariff Talks

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed confidence in the ongoing India-US tariff negotiations while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, calling him a "very smart man" and a "great friend."

Speaking to reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, Trump commended Modi’s leadership, referring to him as a "great prime minister."

"Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends," Trump said. "India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world... They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister."

Trump’s remarks come after Modi’s visit to the US in February, during which both leaders announced plans to negotiate the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall 2025 to enhance economic ties.

Meanwhile, in a significant policy move, Trump on Thursday announced a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering the US, a measure set to take effect on April 2. The move, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, will impact nearly half of all vehicles sold in the US, including American brands assembled overseas.

Trump had previously criticized India’s trade policies, calling it "one of the highest tariffing nations" and "a hard place to do business." In February, he vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and China, stating that the US would charge the same tariffs these nations impose on American goods.

"We will soon impose reciprocal tariffs—they charge us, we charge them. Whatever a company or a country, such as India or China, charges, we want to be fair; hence, reciprocal," Trump said. He also singled out India’s high tariffs on automobile imports, claiming they exceed 100%.

Addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Trump reiterated that the new tariffs would take effect on April 2. He asserted that the US had been "ripped off for decades" by various nations and vowed to put an end to such trade practices.

Apart from India, Trump also criticized the European Union, China, Brazil, and Mexico for their trade policies, stating that the US would impose tariffs based on their actions toward American businesses.

