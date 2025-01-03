Impeached South Korean President Faces Arrest Over Martial Law Bid

South Korean authorities on Friday launched efforts to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, entering his residence to execute a detention warrant tied to his controversial attempt to impose martial law. The warrant, approved earlier this week by a Seoul court, must be executed by Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is overseeing the case, confirmed the operation in a press statement, saying, “We have begun executing a detention warrant for President Yoon.”

Outside Yoon’s residence, large gatherings of his supporters have complicated the CIO’s efforts. The tense standoff has raised concerns about potential clashes with the Presidential Security Service. Observers warn that attempting the arrest over the weekend may lead to heightened confrontation, while waiting until Monday could risk missing the deadline.

The detention warrant follows Yoon’s impeachment by the National Assembly on December 3 over his failed bid to impose martial law. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to impeach the president, with 204 votes in favor, 85 against, three abstentions, and eight invalid votes during a secret ballot on December 14. The decision met the two-thirds majority required in the 300-member assembly.

Yoon’s suspension from office took effect immediately after the vote. His impeachment marked a dramatic escalation in a political crisis that has gripped South Korea in recent weeks.

In court proceedings leading up to the arrest warrant, Yoon argued that the CIO lacked jurisdiction over cases of insurrection and claimed the warrant was unlawful. He further alleged that inadequate security arrangements had prevented him from attending questioning sessions. However, the court dismissed these arguments, clearing the way for the warrant to be issued.

