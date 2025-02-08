US Lawmaker Says She Had Surgery to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Trump’s America'

Michigan State Representative Laurie Pohutsky shocked many recently when she revealed at a rally that she recently underwent sterilization surgery out of fear that her reproductive rights could be stripped under President Donald Trump’s administration. Speaking at the Michigan Capitol during the nationwide 50501 Movement protest, Pohutsky shared that she made the decision to ensure she wouldn’t face an unwanted pregnancy in what she called “Donald Trump’s America.”

“It was a decision I’d been thinking about for a long time,” Pohutsky told Newsweek. “But I wanted to say it out loud because I know there are so many women considering the same thing—and many of them are second-guessing themselves, thinking they’re overreacting.”

The 50501 Movement organized protests across all 50 states on February 5, rallying people to oppose what they see as the dangerous and authoritarian actions of Trump during his first few weeks back in the White House.

Why She Made the Decision

Pohutsky’s announcement comes at a time when reproductive rights are once again at the center of national debate. Just as Trump returned to office on January 20, a government website offering information about reproductive healthcare mysteriously went offline. Shortly after, Trump issued a funding freeze that could affect health services, including programs for women and children, such as the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program and mental health services.

Alongside Vice President JD Vance, Trump addressed the anti-abortion March for Life event at the National Mall on January 24. Just a day earlier, Trump granted pardons to 23 anti-abortion protesters who had been prosecuted under the Biden administration for “exercising their First Amendment rights.”

For Pohutsky, these developments were more than enough to push her toward a decision she had been considering with her husband for over a year. She had a consultation for the procedure in late 2024 but initially thought to delay it to avoid work conflicts. However, the swift rollout of executive orders under Trump’s administration created a “renewed urgency.”

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” she told the rally crowd. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to have children.”

Trump has publicly claimed he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban, insisting states should have the power to decide their own laws. But his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and his consistent support for anti-abortion measures have left many women, including Pohutsky, deeply concerned.

The Backlash Was Swift—and Personal

It didn’t take long for Pohutsky’s announcement to make waves online. Critics, particularly from conservative circles, slammed her decision, calling it part of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Some even accused her of using the surgery as a political stunt.

Michigan State Representative Brad Paquette was among those who lashed out, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “Publicly announcing the destruction of her reproductive system to further misinformation for political gain must be condemned by all.” He also claimed, “She very well knows that President Trump cannot take away her ability to abort her unborn baby here in Michigan.”

But Pohutsky wasn’t having it.

“The fact that so many conservative men take personal offense to a decision I made with my husband about my own health care just proves the point,” she fired back on X. “We shouldn’t assume that our rights are secure.”

Speaking with Newsweek, Pohutsky admitted the backlash confused her. “I truly don’t understand why this is offensive to someone who will literally never be impacted by a choice I made about my own body,” she said. “Honestly, it just validates the decision I made.”

Bob Frantz, the host of WHK 1420, left a voicemail for Pohutsky and later posted on X: “I think it’s only respectful for us to deliver a message of thanks to Michigan Rep. Laurie Pohutsky for her, ahem, courageous decision to sterilize herself due to ‘Trump’s America.’”

She’s Not Alone

Pohutsky isn’t the only woman taking drastic steps in response to fears about reproductive rights. In November, Newsweek spoke with five women who either underwent sterilization procedures or planned to after Trump’s election victory.

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is,” Pohutsky told the rally, “I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she wasn’t sure she’d be able to access contraception in the future.”

Pohutsky, a survivor of rape, has long been a vocal advocate for women’s rights. Since taking office in 2019, the 36-year-old microbiologist has fought for evidence-based policies and reproductive freedoms. She’s also been outspoken about her identity as a bisexual woman and has used her platform to push for representation and equality.

In 2019, she expressed disappointment that a bill targeting the abuse of vulnerable adults into providing sexually explicit material did not include protections against rape or incest. In 2023, she proudly sponsored the repeal of Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban, stating, “The people of Michigan made it clear that they support access to safe and legal abortion.”

What’s Next?

With Republicans controlling the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, reproductive rights in the U.S. face an uncertain future. While Trump insists he won’t sign a national abortion ban, his actions—like granting pardons to anti-abortion protesters and pushing for anti-abortion international agreements—have left many skeptical.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans for the U.S. to rejoin the Geneva Consensus Declaration, an anti-abortion initiative started during Trump’s first term. Meanwhile, questions remain about access to medications like mifepristone, one of the two drugs used to end pregnancies within 70 days. When asked about this, potential Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Trump had requested a review of the drug’s safety.

Pohutsky, for her part, isn’t backing down.

“Oh my… it would seem that many men with profile photos of other people have read the news and are not very happy with me today,” she joked on X. “So anyway, who else is excited for the new Lady Gaga album?”

