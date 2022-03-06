Ukraine Crisis: India Begins Last Leg Of Evacuation Under 'Operation Ganga'

Indian Embassy in Ukraine’s Kyiv has also urged its nationals to register themselves for the evacuation process under 'Operation Ganga'.

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS," India in Ukraine tweeted.

Also Read: Amritsar: 5 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured In Fratricidal Incident

So far, around 13,300 people have returned to India from war-ravaged Ukraine by 63 flights operating under ‘Operation Ganga’, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated.

"A total of 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far by 63 flights under 'Operation Ganga', and 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours," he said.

The MEA also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city of Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from Sumy as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed "special envoys" to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of the Indian nationals.

Also Read: Israel PM Meets Putin, Offers To Play Mediator In Russia-Ukraine War