Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

In a significant move, the official X account of the Government of Pakistan, @GovtofPakistan, has been withheld in India. Users attempting to access the account are met with a message indicating it has been withheld in response to a legal demand.

The April 22 massacre in the Baisaran meadow area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district not only claimed numerous lives but also reignited diplomatic tensions. In response, India has undertaken a series of strong countermeasures, citing Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

At a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, India announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan credibly renounces support for terrorism.

India has also shut down the integrated Attari Check Post and revoked all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Additionally, Pakistan has been ordered to withdraw its officials and citizens within 48 hours.

Further, India declared Pakistan’s Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors persona non grata, asking them to leave the country within a week. In a reciprocal move, India will withdraw its own defence representatives and their support staff from Islamabad. The overall diplomatic presence in both high commissions will be scaled down from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined these decisions during a press briefing held after the CCS meeting, reaffirming India’s firm stance against terrorism and its sponsors.

