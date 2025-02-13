India Energy Week 2025: Major Announcements, Energy Deals, and Clean Tech Push

The India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, currently underway at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, has emerged as a key platform for global energy dialogue, witnessing major deals, technology showcases, and policy discussions. With a strong focus on clean energy, infrastructure development, and digital transformation, the event has brought together top industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors.

Strategic Energy Agreements

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has finalized a crude oil import contract with Brazil’s Petrobras, strengthening India's energy security. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is negotiating a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Cheniere Energy, aiming to import 1.5-2 million metric tons annually from 2027.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies has signed a 10-year LNG supply deal with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for 400,000 tons annually, set to begin in 2026. India has also signed clean energy collaboration agreements with Germany, Japan, and the UAE, focusing on solar energy, wind power, and energy storage technologies.

Green Hydrogen, Biofuels, and Nuclear Expansion

The government has expanded the National Green Hydrogen Mission, committing an additional ₹50,000 crore ($6 billion) to accelerate hydrogen production and infrastructure development. Global Biofuels Alliance 2.0 has been launched, bringing together over 30 countries to scale up biofuel adoption globally.

India’s nuclear energy expansion remains a key focus, with plans to develop 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 under a ₹20,000 crore ($2.31 billion) initiative. The strategy includes Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with the first five operational units expected by 2033.

Infrastructure and Technology Push

As part of India's electric mobility strategy, plans have been unveiled to install 100,000 new EV charging stations by 2026. A ₹1,000 crore ($120 million) startup innovation fund has also been introduced to support new ventures in energy storage, smart grids, and carbon capture technologies.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has signed MoUs with Emerson and AVEVA to integrate AI-driven automation in refining and petrochemical operations. Crown LNG hosted a panel discussion on how LNG can power AI-driven industries, ensuring sustainability while meeting rising energy demands.

Ongoing Industry and Policy Discussions

Energy leaders and policymakers are deliberating on:

Scaling up renewable energy capacity to meet the 500 GW target by 2030.

Integrating green hydrogen into industries like steel and cement.

Improving energy efficiency in industrial processes.

As discussions continue, the New Delhi Declaration is expected to outline a long-term global roadmap for sustainable energy development, investment opportunities, and India’s evolving role in the global energy transition.

With two more days remaining, India Energy Week 2025 continues to drive momentum in shaping the country’s energy future and fostering global partnerships.

