OIL-NRL Shine in IEW 2025

The India Energy Week 2025, currently underway in New Delhi, has seen significant participation from key industry players, including Oil India Limited (OIL) and its subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

Advertisment

Oil India Limited (OIL):

OIL has been actively engaging in strategic collaborations during the event. Notably, the company signed an agreement with Brazil's Petrobras to jointly bid for oil and gas exploration blocks in India. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to tap into India's hydrocarbon potential.

Additionally, OIL's Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Ranjit Rath, visited the OIL and NRL booth at the event, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and growth in the energy sector.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL):

NRL has been showcasing its advancements and future projects at the event. The company is currently expanding its refinery capacity in Assam from 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 180,000 bpd, with an expected operational date by March 2027. This expansion includes the construction of a crude oil pipeline connecting the refinery to Paradip Port in Odisha, anticipated to be completed by December 2025.

NRL is setting up a biorefinery to produce ethanol using bamboo as feedstock, with production expected to commence by the end of September. This initiative aligns with India's focus on sustainable and renewable energy sources.

The India Energy Week 2025 continues to serve as a platform for energy companies like OIL and NRL to forge strategic partnerships and showcase their contributions to India's evolving energy landscape.

Also Read: NRL Bio-Refinery By Next Month