PM Modi Set to Forge Stronger AI, Tech, and Defense Ties with France and US — What’s at Stake?

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his visit to France from February 10 to 12, 2025, at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The visit will focus on further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership and exploring innovative approaches to AI technology for global development.

During his visit to Paris, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit, where world leaders and global tech CEOs will come together to discuss the collaborative potential of AI in fostering innovation and ensuring its use for the public good in an inclusive, secure, and trustworthy manner.

The bilateral portion of the visit will allow both leaders to review progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, which aims to deepen and enhance the strategic partnership between India and France. In addition, the Prime Minister will travel to the historic city of Marseille to inaugurate India’s first Consulate in France. He will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, where India is an important partner in efforts to harness nuclear energy for global benefit.

Prime Minister Modi will also pay his respects at the Mazargues War Cemetery, honoring the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars I and II.

Following his visit to France, the Prime Minister will head to the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump's electoral victory and inauguration. Prime Minister Modi expressed a positive recollection of his previous collaboration with President Trump during his first term, highlighting the progress made in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States.

The visit to the U.S. will focus on advancing the India-U.S. partnership in key areas such as technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience. The two leaders will work together to further deepen the collaboration for the mutual benefit of both nations and contribute to a better future for the global community.

