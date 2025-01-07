India Focusing On Local Production Instead Of Importing Laptops

The Indian government has reversed its initial decision to impose a ban on laptop imports, instead opting to promote domestic manufacturing. This shift aligns with the government's broader strategy to boost local production through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

On August 3, 2023, the government announced a ban on laptop imports, scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2023. However, the plan faced significant resistance from major manufacturers like HP and Dell, prompting a reassessment of the move. Following this pushback, officials now believe that, as domestic production increases, the reliance on imported laptops will naturally decrease, similar to trends seen in the smartphone industry.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, officials indicated that HP and Dell are planning to expand their local manufacturing in the upcoming financial year. Efforts are also underway to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for component manufacturing within India. Additionally, the government is focusing on attracting investments in the semiconductor sector to further support the production of laptops and other electronic goods. Despite India's USD 10 billion budget for the semiconductor industry, it remains modest compared to investments from countries like Japan, the US, Europe, and China.

The PLI scheme, introduced in 2023, is expected to significantly accelerate laptop manufacturing in India. Both HP and Dell have pledged to invest a combined Rs 17,000 crore under this initiative, with production set to begin in the next financial year.

The government's decision to step back from the import ban follows earlier efforts to boost domestic production, similar to the strategy employed in the smartphone sector. While initially hesitant to establish manufacturing facilities in India, companies like HP and Dell have now committed to ramping up local production, encouraged by the government's updated approach.

