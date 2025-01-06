Canada PM Justin Trudeau Resigns

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, marking the end of an era in Canadian politics. He confirmed that he would step down once a new leader is chosen, though he is expected to remain in office until the transition takes place.

Trudeau's resignation follows a period of heightened tension between Canada and India. His allegations regarding the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, accusing the Indian government of orchestrating the murder, strained bilateral ties. These claims were not backed by substantial evidence, leaving a cloud of distrust between the two countries. As Trudeau departs, the future of Canada-India relations is uncertain.

This shift in leadership may signal a change in Canada's foreign policy, especially concerning India. The central question remains whether the new Liberal leader will maintain Trudeau’s critical stance or pursue a new approach to diplomacy with India. If the Liberal Party retains power, the new leader will have to balance economic interests with the ongoing political tensions.

However, the rise of the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, could lead to a shift in foreign policy. Poilievre, who has been critical of Trudeau's handling of India relations, may prioritize trade and economic ties with India, potentially reducing tensions. Nevertheless, his record, including his controversial withdrawal from a Diwali event in 2022, has raised concerns among some in Canada’s Indian diaspora. Poilievre’s approach could offer pragmatic solutions but must navigate sensitive cultural and political issues.

Under Trudeau’s leadership, Canada-India trade flourished, reaching USD 8.4 billion by the end of the 2024 fiscal year. This trade, involving key exports such as minerals, potash, and industrial chemicals, alongside imports of pharmaceuticals, electronic equipment, and precious stones, benefited both nations. Ongoing trade negotiations, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), remain crucial. The new leadership will need to manage these negotiations carefully, with India keenly observing any policy changes that may affect their commercial interests.

Immigration has also been a key issue under Trudeau’s government. His decision to end the fast-track study visa program, SDS, and his cuts to international student permits, have had significant effects, especially within the Indian community. With 4,27,000 Indian students currently in Canada, these decisions have sparked frustration. The Conservative Party, with Poilievre's views on immigration, may further impact Canada-India relations. Poilievre’s preference for a more selective immigration system could attract support but also alienate sections of the Indian community.

Trudeau’s resignation is a pivotal moment for Canada’s political landscape, especially regarding its relationship with India. The next Prime Minister will need to address the complexities of trade, immigration, and diplomacy with India, whose global influence continues to grow. The Liberal Party’s upcoming leadership decision will play a key role in shaping the future of these relations, determining whether tensions are eased or further escalated.

As the leadership transition unfolds, all eyes will be on how the future of Canada-India relations develops and the broader implications for Canada's international standing, particularly with India.

