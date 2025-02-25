India Launches Digital Pilot Licenses, Becomes Second Country to Go Paperless

India has taken a major step in modernizing its civil aviation sector with the launch of the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu introduced the initiative, making India only the second country in the world to implement digital pilot licenses, following approval from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The EPL replaces traditional physical licenses, making them digitally accessible via the eGCA Mobile Application. This transition aims to streamline licensing, enhance security, and improve transparency. The initiative aligns with the government’s "Digital India" and "Ease of Doing Business" policies, ensuring a seamless experience for aviation professionals.

The move follows ICAO’s Amendment 178 to Annex 1 – Personnel Licensing, which promotes electronic licensing for improved efficiency and security. While leading aviation nations are still working on implementing similar systems, India has set a global benchmark by swiftly adopting the digital framework.

Previously, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued pilot licenses in smart card format, with over 62,000 licenses distributed. In 2024 alone, nearly 20,000 pilots required printed card licenses, averaging 1,667 per month. The shift to EPL will phase out physical licenses, reducing delays, cutting down on plastic and paper use, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted India's booming aviation sector, stating that the country will need around 20,000 new pilots in the coming years. He emphasized that pilots are the backbone of the industry and that digital initiatives like eGCA and EPL will enhance their global employability while ensuring real-time access to credentials for security operations.

The EPL launch is part of India's broader push for digital transformation in aviation. The government has already introduced key initiatives like the eGCA platform for licensing, the Digital Sky Platform for drone operations, and the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF) for airline management. These advancements position India as a leader in digital aviation solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and modernization in the industry.

