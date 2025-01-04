India Monitors HMPV Outbreak In China, Urges Caution But No Alarm

Amid reports of an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, Indian health authorities have reassured the public that the virus is comparable to other respiratory viruses causing cold symptoms and does not warrant significant concern.

Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), addressed the issue, stating, “HMPV spread in China is like any other respiratory virus that causes cold, there is no need for alarm.” He also advised adhering to standard precautions against respiratory infections.

Elaborating further, Dr Goel said, “There has been news doing the rounds about an HMPV outbreak in China. Let me be very clear about it. Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and in the very old and the very young, it could cause flu-like symptoms.” He added that an analysis of respiratory outbreaks within India revealed no significant increase in cases during December 2024.

NCDC Monitoring Developments

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Union Health Ministry, is actively monitoring respiratory and seasonal cases across the country. Sources indicated that the NCDC is in close contact with international agencies to stay updated. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate information, and update accordingly,” ANI reported quoted sources.

Respiratory Illness Surge in China

In China, data recorded between December 16 and 22, 2024, showed a spike in acute respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and HMPV. Overcrowded hospitals and strained healthcare systems have raised alarms about the surge in respiratory illnesses.

Health experts expressed concern over the spread of HMPV, which has been reported in several countries across the region. However, sources highlighted that “the overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China this year is lower than last year. A seasonal increase in respiratory pathogens is expected in the northern hemisphere, particularly during the winter period,” following updates from the World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Region Office (WPRO).

Expert Opinions

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance and early detection to mitigate the spread of HMPV. “The resurgence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) underscores the ever-evolving challenges posed by respiratory viruses, particularly in high-density populations. HMPV, a relatively underrecognized pathogen, has been a silent contributor to seasonal respiratory illnesses globally,” he stated.

India continues to monitor developments closely and emphasizes vigilance while assuring the public that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

