China Battles Surge In HMPV Infections As Hospitals Struggle To Cope

China is currently grappling with a surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections, with reports and social media videos highlighting overcrowded hospitals and overwhelmed healthcare systems. Health experts have raised alarms over the spread of this respiratory virus, which has also impacted several other Asian countries. According to a report from Reuters, "Recent cases detected include pathogens such as the rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus, with cases of the human metapneumovirus among people under the age of 14 showing an upward trend, especially in northern provinces."

While the situation has generated significant concern, neither Chinese authorities nor the World Health Organization (WHO) have declared a state of emergency. The spike in cases is under investigation, particularly as it coincides with the winter season, a time when respiratory illnesses typically peak. Reports indicate that HMPV is spreading alongside other viruses like influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19.

HMPV, first discovered in 2001, belongs to the same family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It is known to cause upper and lower respiratory infections, with symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. "HMPV is a respiratory virus that causes upper and lower respiratory infections. It affects individuals across all age groups, with young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems being most vulnerable," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The symptoms of HMPV can include a cough, runny or stuffy nose, fever, sore throat, and wheezing or shortness of breath in severe cases. In some instances, the infection can progress to bronchitis, pneumonia, or worsen asthma conditions. Those most at risk include children under five, older adults (especially those over 65), and individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic respiratory issues such as asthma or COPD.

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as close contact such as shaking hands or touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes. The CDC notes that HMPV follows a seasonal pattern, typically circulating during late winter and spring in temperate regions.

To reduce the risk of HMPV and other respiratory illnesses, the CDC recommends frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, wearing masks in crowded places during outbreaks, staying home when ill, and regularly cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Diagnosis of HMPV can be confirmed through tests such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) or detection of viral antigens in respiratory secretions. However, routine testing is uncommon unless symptoms are severe or there is an outbreak. There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV, and treatment generally focuses on relieving symptoms, such as staying hydrated, using over-the-counter medications for pain and congestion, and in severe cases, hospitalization for oxygen therapy or intravenous fluids.

While HMPV is contributing to a rise in respiratory infections, it is not considered a new or imminent pandemic threat. Seasonal surges are typical, particularly as populations become re-exposed to viruses after the COVID-19 lockdowns. Health authorities advise seeking medical attention if symptoms worsen, especially if they include difficulty breathing, bluish skin, or occur alongside chronic conditions like asthma or COPD.

In terms of severity, HMPV shares similarities with COVID-19, including respiratory symptoms and transmission via respiratory droplets. However, unlike COVID-19, which can spread year-round due to evolving variants, HMPV typically peaks in winter and spring. Studies indicate that after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, HMPV cases have tripled in some areas, suggesting that immunity weakened during lockdowns may be contributing to the current surge in respiratory infections.