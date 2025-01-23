India Open to Legal Return of Undocumented Indians: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s stance on undocumented Indian immigrants, stating that the country has always been open to their legitimate return.

Speaking to Indian reporters in Washington on January 22, 2025, Jaishankar emphasized that New Delhi is currently in the process of verifying individuals in the U.S. who may be eligible for deportation. However, he made it clear that the exact number of such individuals remains undetermined.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to supporting legal mobility, recognizing the importance of a global workplace where Indian talent can thrive.

“We believe in a global workplace, and we want Indian skills to have the maximum opportunity worldwide,” he said. At the same time, he stressed India’s firm opposition to illegal mobility and migration, which he linked to broader societal concerns.

Highlighting India’s consistent position, Jaishankar noted that India has maintained discussions with both the U.S. and other nations, advocating that any undocumented Indian citizen should be welcomed back through legitimate processes. He also pointed out that illegal immigration often leads to other illegal activities that tarnish the country’s reputation.

This stance comes amid reports that India had been collaborating with former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on a plan to deport an estimated 180,000 Indians living in the U.S. without proper documentation or those who have overstayed their visas.

Jaishankar, in his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reinforced the need for solutions that would facilitate legal mobility between the two nations. He expressed concern over long waiting periods for visas, noting that it hinders the growth of bilateral relations.

"If it takes 400-odd days to get a visa, I don’t think the relationship is well-served by this," he remarked, adding that Rubio had acknowledged the point.

The Minister’s comments underscore India’s commitment to strengthening international ties while ensuring that immigration policies are aligned with both national interests and global standards.