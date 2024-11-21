India Produces 330 Million Tonnes of Food Grains, Exports Worth $50 Billion: Agriculture Minister

India is now producing 330 million tonnes of food grains every year, contributing significantly to global food trade and generating $50 billion in export earnings, informed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Speaking at the ‘Global Soils Conference 2024’ via videoconferencing, Chouhan stressed the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable and profitable agriculture, resilient ecosystems, and ensuring food security for all.

However, he also pointed out the growing threats to soil health. "Today India’s soil is facing a major health crisis," Chouhan stated, highlighting that 30% of the country’s soil has been degraded due to factors such as soil erosion, salinity, pollution, and a reduction in essential nutrients like nitrogen and micronutrients. The lack of organic carbon has further weakened soil fertility and resilience.

The minister warned that these challenges not only affect agricultural production but could also lead to a future food and livelihood crisis for farmers.

“The government has taken many initiatives for soil conservation which leads to higher soil fertility. ‘Making Soil Health Card’ was started in 2015 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 220 million cards have been made and given to farmers,” he said.

In line with efforts to promote sustainable agriculture, Chouhan pointed to the 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Per Drop More Crop' initiative, which focuses on efficient water use and reducing nutrient residue. He stressed the importance of integrated nutrient and water management methods to maintain soil fertility and reduce erosion.

The minister also highlighted plans to launch the ‘Modern Agriculture Chaupal,’ a platform for scientists to engage with farmers, provide solutions, and address challenges faced by the farming community. Additionally, Chouhan noted the growing role of private and NGO-led extension services in bringing advanced technology to farmers.