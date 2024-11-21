PM Modi Awarded Guyana’s Highest Honor, 'The Order of Excellence'

During the final leg of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Guyana's highest national award, ‘The Order of Excellence’, in recognition of his exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship, and efforts to deepen India-Guyana relations.

The prestigious award was presented to PM Modi by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the honor as "another feather in the cap for India." He further highlighted the significance of PM Modi’s contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations.

In his speech after receiving the award, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Ali, calling it a "living proof" of the deep commitment between the two countries.

"I express my sincere thanks to my friend, President Irfaan Ali, for conferring upon me Guyana's highest award. This recognition is a testament to your unwavering dedication to our relations, which will inspire us to continue moving forward in all fields," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also highlighted the shared history, cultural heritage, and mutual trust that form the foundation of India-Guyana relations. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by President Ali in advancing the relationship to unprecedented heights and expressed India's readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Guyana in various areas.

"Our cooperation as two democracies is essential not just for bilateral relations, but for the entire Global South," he added.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the honor to the people of Guyana, saying, "I dedicate this honor to the historical relations between India and Guyana and our unbreakable friendship."

Earlier in his trip, PM Modi was also conferred with the highest national honor of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’, in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his role in strengthening ties between India and Dominica. The award was presented by President Sylvanie Burton.