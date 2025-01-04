India Protests China's Moves In Aksai Chin And Brahmaputra

The Ministry of External Affairs has raised objections to China's recent actions, which include the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture, an area that falls within India-claimed Aksai Chin, and the construction of what is set to become the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River.

Both developments were reported over the past week by Xinhua, China’s official news agency, sparking significant concern in New Delhi.

At a press briefing on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India had lodged a “solemn protest” with Beijing regarding the creation of the new counties. He further urged China to ensure that its activities in the upstream areas of the Brahmaputra do not harm the interests of downstream states.

According to a Xinhua report dated December 25, China has approved a hydropower project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, known in India as the Brahmaputra. The project is expected to be located on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau and has raised concerns about its potential impact on millions of people downstream in India and Bangladesh.

A Reuters report highlighted the scale of the dam, noting it could generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, as estimated by the Power Construction Corp of China in 2020. This capacity would surpass the Three Gorges Dam, currently the largest hydropower project globally, by more than threefold.

Elaborating on India’s concerns, Jaiswal said, “As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory. These have been iterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report.

“The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of the downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests.”

On the establishment of new counties in Hotan Prefecture, Jaiswal reiterated India’s position, stating, “Parts of the jurisdiction of ‘these so-called counties’ fall in the Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area. Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation of the same.”

Notably, Hotan Prefecture, in southwestern Xinjiang, China, lies in the Tarim Basin, bordering Tibet, Ladakh, and Gilgit-Baltistan. It administers most of the disputed Aksai Chin region. The prefecture's seat is Hotan, with Karakax County being the most populous. Predominantly Muslim Uyghurs inhabit oases between the Taklamakan Desert and the Kunlun Mountains.

India has maintained its stance on the importance of dialogue, transparency, and cooperation in addressing such sensitive issues, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding national interests.