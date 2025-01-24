Assam MP Seeks Urgent Restoration Of Cancelled Trains From Assam For Kumbh

Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressing concern over the cancellation of two crucial trains from the Maha Kumbh Mela to Assam and rest of the Northeast.

Advertisment

The two trains, the North East Express (12506) cancelled for February 3, 2025, and Brahmaputra Mail (15657) for February 5, 2025, passes through Prayagraj, are vital for pilgrims traveling to and from the Maha Kumbh Mela, particularly those from Assam and the Northeast.

In his letter, Pradyut Bordoloi highlighted that the cancellations would severely disrupt the travel plans of many devotees, especially those intending to participate in the Basant Panchami Snan on February 3, 2025. He noted that many pilgrims had made their travel arrangements well in advance and might struggle to secure alternative tickets on other trains.

The MP urged the Railway Minister to ensure that the two trains remain operational or, at the very least, make alternate travel arrangements for affected passengers. He emphasized the importance of facilitating a smooth return journey for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, given the scale and significance of the religious event.