Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia Announced For Victims Of Jalgaon Train Tragedy

At least 11 people lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after the Karnataka Express ran over passengers in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday. The victims were passengers of the Pushpak Express, who had stepped out of their coaches due to a suspected fire when they were struck by the approaching Karnataka Express on an adjacent track.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that the state government would cover all medical expenses for the injured.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM said in a video message posted on X.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Information & Publicity Department of the Railway Board, stated that the accident occurred after some passengers of the Pushpak Express pulled the alarm chain and deboarded the train.

"A few passengers pulled the alarm chain on Pushpak Express and deboarded the train. Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express was coming from the other side. We have received information of grievous injuries to a few passengers after getting hit by it. Several people had boarded the train from Bhusawal and one of them pulled the alarm chain. After that, they deboarded the train and either tried to cross the train in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks. Due to this, they were hit by the train," Kumar told ANI.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam confirmed that emergency response teams, including ambulances and senior officials, were present at the scene to assist the injured.

"The collector has informed me that the passengers of the Pushpak Express were on the track when the Karnataka Express came from the other track," Gedam said. He added, "The Additional Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Collector, and others are on their way. We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences and spoke to CM Fadnavis regarding the incident.

"The railway accident that happened at Jalgaon in Maharashtra is very sad. I discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and got information about the incident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my condolences to the civilians who died in the accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured person," Shah stated in a post on X.