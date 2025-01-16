Israel-Hamas Agree to Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal From Jan 19

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release agreement. The deal, set to take effect on January 19, 2025, outlines a comprehensive three-stage process aimed at achieving "sustainable calm," including the release of hostages and prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas, and large-scale humanitarian aid operations.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deal, stating that the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America had facilitated the agreement to release hostages in exchange for prisoners and hostages, and to establish a sustainable calm with the ultimate goal of achieving a permanent ceasefire. The implementation of the agreement will begin with an initial phase lasting 42 days. During this period, there will be a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, accompanied by the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas in Gaza. The phase will also see the release of hostages and detainees held by both sides, along with an exchange of the remains of the deceased. Efforts will be made to facilitate the return of internally displaced people in Gaza to their homes.

The agreement stresses the urgent need for a surge in humanitarian aid. Safe and effective distribution of essential supplies, including fuel, medical provisions, and shelter materials, will be prioritized. Key infrastructure such as hospitals, health centers, and bakeries will be rehabilitated to address the humanitarian crisis. Provisions will also be made for the evacuation of patients and wounded individuals to receive medical treatment outside Gaza.

The guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt, and the United States — have pledged their commitment to ensuring its full implementation. They will work closely with the United Nations and international partners to coordinate efforts. In a joint statement, the guarantors emphasized their role in monitoring the progress of the agreement and ensuring accountability. They also called on other nations to join in supporting the rapid and sustained influx of aid into Gaza.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, praised the progress made through diplomacy, noting the importance of collaboration in achieving this milestone. He stated that the momentum built over the past month, supported by close cooperation with international partners, had led to this pivotal moment. He expressed gratitude to all envoys involved and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to peace and stability in the region. Al Thani also announced the establishment of a joint follow-up mechanism involving Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to oversee the implementation of the agreement and safeguard its success.

President Joe Biden also addressed the agreement, announcing the successful negotiation of the ceasefire and hostage deal, which brings an end to over 15 months of conflict. The first phase of the agreement will focus on establishing a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including American citizens.