EAM Jaishankar to Visit Spain for Key Diplomatic Talks on Jan 13-14

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is all set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Spain on January 13-14, marking his first official visit to the country in his current role. The visit, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, holds special importance as it comes on the heels of the renewed momentum in India-Spain relations, following the historic visit of Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to India in October 2024.

During his visit, Jaishankar is expected to meet with Spanish leadership, including Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, to engage in detailed discussions on strengthening bilateral ties. The talks will encompass a wide array of issues, including regional and global matters of mutual interest, as well as the progress of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

One of the highlights of Jaishankar's trip will be his address at the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors, where he will outline India's vision for global partnerships and India's growing role in international affairs. In addition to engaging with the Spanish leadership, Jaishankar will meet members of the Indian community, further reinforcing the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar's visit follows President Sanchez's landmark trip to India, the first by a Spanish head of state in 18 years. During that visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sanchez jointly inaugurated the Final Assembly Line Plant of the C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, a major milestone in India-Spain defence cooperation. This facility will manufacture 40 C-295 aircraft in India, with the first 'Made in India' aircraft expected to roll out in 2026. Additionally, 16 aircraft are being delivered to India in 'fly-away' condition, with six already in the hands of the Indian Air Force.

The discussions during Jaishankar's visit will focus on enhancing cooperation in defence, security, cyber security, trade, economy, culture, tourism, and education. The two nations will also emphasize the importance of regular dialogue between ministries to ensure that both countries continue to build on the strong foundation laid by their leaders.

Jaishankar's diplomatic mission comes at a pivotal moment, as India and Spain are poised to chart a new chapter in their bilateral relationship, one that is set to elevate cooperation across multiple sectors and foster a deeper partnership in the years to come.