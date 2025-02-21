Indian Armed Forces to Get Advanced Radios, Forklifts in Rs 1,917 Cr Deal

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed contracts worth Rs 1,917 crore for the procurement of software-defined radios and rough terrain forklift trucks to bolster the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

As part of a Rs 1,220 crore deal with defence PSU Bharat Electronics, the Indian Coast Guard will receive 149 software-defined radios, enhancing secure and reliable information-sharing, collaboration, and situational awareness. The agreement was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary R K Singh.

"These advanced radios will strengthen the Coast Guard's ability to execute core responsibilities, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue missions, fisheries protection, and marine environmental security. Additionally, they will improve interoperability with the Navy, ensuring seamless coordination in joint operations," an official stated. The new radios will replace the existing single-purpose communication systems with multi-band, multi-mode, and multi-role radios featuring secure networking for efficient information exchange at sea.

In a separate Rs 697 crore contract, the Army, Air Force, and Navy will receive 1,868 rough terrain forklift trucks. The agreement was finalized with ACE Ltd and JCB India Ltd. These trucks are expected to significantly improve logistics and combat support operations by reducing manual handling of large quantities of military supplies, ultimately enhancing the forces' operational efficiency.

