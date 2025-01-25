Defence Ministry Announces Honorary Commissions On Republic Day 2025

The Ministry of Defence on Friday released a list of personnel awarded honorary commissions on the occasion of Republic Day 2025. The honours include the ranks of Honorary Captain and Honorary Lieutenant, granted under Para 177 and Para 179 of the Regulation for the Army, 1987.

According to an official draft gazette notification, "The president is pleased to award the honorary commission to the rank of honorary captain/lieutenant on the eve of Republic Day 2025 to the under-mentioned honorary lieutenants/JCOs on the active list under Para 177 of Regulation for the Army, 1987, with effect from January 26, subject to the individual not being under any disciplinary action and satisfactory continued performance."

The list details unit-wise names of personnel chosen for the honour. In the category 'To be Honorary Captain (on Active List),' 12 personnel from the Armoured Corps have been selected, including Ris Maj & Hony Lt Bharat Bhushan, Ris Maj & Hony Lt Dinesh Kumar, and Ris Maj & Hony Lt Parmajit Singh. Personnel from several other units, including the Regiment of Artillery, Army Air Defence, Corps of Engineers, Corps of Signals, Parachute Regiment, Grenadiers, Maratha Light Infantry, Army Medical Corps, Corps of Military Police, and the Territorial Army, are also among the awardees.

Under the category 'To be Honorary Lieutenant (on Active List),' 53 personnel from the Armoured Corps have been selected, along with personnel from the Regiment of Artillery, Army Air Defence, Corps of Engineers, Corps of Signals, Parachute Regiment, Grenadiers, Madras Regiment, Rajputana Rifles, Sikh Regiment, and Garhwal Rifles.

The Defence Ministry also released two additional draft gazettes listing honorary ranks awarded upon retirement. One such list, 'To be Honorary Captain (on Retirement),' enumerates retired personnel granted the honorary rank with effect from the dates specified against their names. Another list, 'To be Naib Risaldar/Subedar (on Retirement),' details retired personnel receiving the honour.

A defence official stated that with the commissioning, the uniform and insignia of the awardees will be updated accordingly to reflect their honorary ranks.

