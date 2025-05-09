Indian Army Shoots Down Over 50 Pakistani Drones Along LoC

In a massive counter-drone operation late Thursday night, the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones attempting to breach Indian airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB). Sources confirmed to ANI that the swarm drone attack was swiftly repelled across multiple locations, including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

The drones were reportedly part of a coordinated attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate Indian territory. Indian Army Air Defence units responded with precision, deploying a range of air defence systems including L-70 guns, Zu-23mm cannons, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS technologies to neutralise the aerial threats.

"Over 50 drones were successfully brought down during a large-scale counter-drone operation," a senior defence source told ANI. The engagement showcased the Indian Army's preparedness and technological strength in responding to modern aerial threats.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the incident on X, posting: “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city and other parts of the division.”

Local residents near the border reported a night of intense activity. “There was a complete blackout. We saw drones flying and heard continuous firing. Our forces gave a befitting reply. We trust the Prime Minister and the Army,” one resident told ANI. Another added, “Around 8 PM, we saw 3–4 drones. Firing started and continued all night. We’re not scared. Schools are shut today.”

Despite the tension, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is under control. The Indian Armed Forces have confirmed that the drone attack was aimed at civilian areas but was completely thwarted.

