India Successfully Completes Field Evaluation Trials of Nag Mk-2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile

India has successfully carried out field evaluation trials of the indigenously developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile, Nag Mk-2. The trials were conducted recently at a firing range in Pokhran, Rajasthan, in the presence of senior Army officers, the Defence Ministry announced.

Advertisment

The trials were aimed at validating the missile's performance, with the missile systems destroying all targets with precision at both maximum and minimum ranges. The successful trials have confirmed the missile's firing range capabilities.

In addition to the missile itself, the Nag Mk-2 missile carrier version was also field-evaluated during the trials.

With the successful trials, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army, the ministry stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, and industry partners for their collective efforts in ensuring the successful trials of Nag Mk-2.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat expressed his appreciation for all stakeholders involved in bringing the missile system to readiness for induction into the Indian Army.

Also Read: Indonesia in Talks for $450 Million BrahMos Missile Deal with India