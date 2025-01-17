India’s Agri and Processed Food Exports Rise 11% to $17.77 Billion in FY25

India’s agricultural and processed food exports have seen a significant boost, rising by more than 11% year-on-year to reach $17.77 billion during April-December 2024-25. The increase follows the government’s decision to remove most restrictions on rice shipments, spurring a surge in exports.

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), rice exports during the first nine months of FY25 saw a sharp increase of over 19%, totaling $8.72 billion, up from $6.44 billion in the same period last fiscal year. This surge comes after the government lifted virtually all export restrictions on basmati and non-basmati rice by September 2023, including the minimum export price and export duties.

Exporters are optimistic that rice exports for the entire fiscal year may see a 10% increase, driven by strong global demand. In FY24, India exported $10.41 billion worth of rice, but shipments were impacted by restrictions aimed at boosting domestic supplies. Despite this, the government has maintained a ban on exports of broken rice.

Ranjit Singh Jossan, MD of Jossan Grains, a leading exporter of basmati rice from Punjab, highlighted that India’s rice exports are outpacing its closest competitor, Pakistan, which exports less than one million tonnes annually. He also noted that global demand for basmati rice remains robust, despite challenges in payment settlements with Iran.

Trade sources indicate that India’s dominance in global rice trade is set to be restored, with a surge in shipments to regions like Africa and Southeast Asia. India has been the world’s largest exporter of rice since the last decade.

Apart from rice, exports of buffalo meat, dairy, and poultry products also saw growth, rising by over 10% to $3.64 billion during April-December 2024-25, compared to $3.3 billion in the same period last year. The global demand for Indian buffalo meat has grown in recent years, due to its quality and nutritional value, with the meat being processed and exported according to World Organization for Animal Health guidelines.

Shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables grew by over 5%, totaling $2.65 billion, while cereal preparations saw a 10% increase, reaching $2.03 billion.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has set an export target of $26.56 billion for FY25, with products under the APEDA basket accounting for around 51% of total agricultural product shipments. Other major agricultural exports include marine products, tobacco, coffee, and tea.

