India’s All-Party Delegations Rally Global Backing Following Pahalgam Tragedy

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 innocent lives were lost, India’s efforts to rally international support against terrorism have gained strong backing from countries around the world.

Saudi Arabia, Italy, Indonesia, South Africa, France, Greece, Panama, Guyana, and others have expressed their solidarity with India’s stand against terrorism originating from Pakistan. Several all-party Indian delegations have been visiting these countries to share India’s message and build global cooperation.

In Riyadh, the Indian delegation met Saudi officials who reaffirmed their support for India’s fight against terror. “Saudi Arabia stands firmly with India,” said delegation members, highlighting the strong and growing partnership between the two nations.

In Greece, the delegation spoke about India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during discussions with government officials, emphasizing India’s commitment to peace and security worldwide.

South Africa’s parliamentarians praised India’s firm stance and condemned the Pahalgam attack. “This tragic event touched every Indian worldwide, and South Africa stands with India in this fight,” said delegation leader Supriya Sule.

Indonesia also extended its full support in all international forums, condemning terrorism and endorsing India’s approach. “We believe in dialogue, not violence,” said Indonesian officials.

In Europe, Italy and France joined the chorus of support. Italian lawmakers proposed closer cooperation with India to fight global terrorism, while French officials echoed the need for democratic countries to unite against terror.

The delegations also visited Panama and Guyana, where leaders assured India of their unwavering support. Guyana’s President expressed that terrorism has no place in the civilized world and applauded India’s efforts to respond firmly.

These diplomatic efforts come in the wake of India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, a strong response to the Pahalgam attack. Tensions briefly escalated with Pakistan launching attacks on Indian military bases, but the conflict de-escalated after talks between military leaders of both countries.

India’s message is clear: terrorism has no place in the world, and India will stand strong with its global partners to ensure peace and security.

