Pijush Hazarika Visits Family of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim in Surat

Assam Minister for Water Resources and Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, visited the residence of Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya in Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Shaileshbhai was one of the three individuals from Gujarat who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

Acting on the directive of the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Hazarika conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the people and Government of Assam. He was accompanied by senior Assam Government official Om Prakash.

During the visit, Minister Hazarika handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as one-time financial assistance to the family and presented a personal condolence letter from CM Sarma. The gesture, he noted, was intended to convey Assam’s unwavering support and shared grief over the tragic loss.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Hazarika stated, “After hearing the family’s account of the incident, the brutality of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism once again stood exposed. Despite the geographical distance between Assam and Gujarat, we stand united in mourning this national tragedy.”

The family of the deceased, including Shaileshbhai’s father, Himmatbhai Kalathiya and wife Sheetalben, expressed sincere gratitude to the Assam Government. They conveyed their appreciation for the thoughtful outreach, describing it as a deeply meaningful act of compassion and unity.

It may be noted that Minister Hazarika is scheduled to visit Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on May 29 to offer condolences to the families of the other two victims of the same terror attack.