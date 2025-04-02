India’s Defence Exports Reach Record ₹23,622 Crore in 2024-25: Rajnath Singh

India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of ₹23,622 crore (approximately $2.76 billion) in the financial year 2024-25, marking a significant 12.04% growth compared to the previous year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the milestone on Tuesday, stressing the country’s progress toward self-reliance in the defence sector.

The minister highlighted that India is steadily moving towards achieving its ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029. In the previous fiscal year (2023-24), defence exports stood at ₹21,083 crore, showcasing a steady upward trend.

Taking to X, Singh stated, "India's defence exports have surged to a record high of ₹23,622 crore in the FY 2024-25. An impressive growth of ₹2,539 crore or 12.04% has been registered over the defence exports figures of FY 2023-24, which were ₹21,083 crore."

According to the Ministry of Defence, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) recorded a remarkable 42.85% increase in exports in 2024-25, reflecting the rising global demand for Indian-made defence products. The private sector and DPSUs contributed ₹15,233 crore and ₹8,389 crore, respectively, to the total exports. In comparison, their respective contributions in 2023-24 were ₹15,209 crore and ₹5,874 crore.

The surge in exports underscores India’s shift from being an import-dependent military force to a key player in global defence production and supply chains. The Defence Ministry credited this progress to the growing acceptability of Indian-made arms, ammunition, and defence systems in the international market.

India’s defence exports in 2024-25 included a diverse range of products such as ammunition, arms, sub-systems, complete systems, and critical components. These exports were supplied to nearly 80 countries, showcasing India’s expanding footprint in the global defence sector.

To facilitate exports, the Department of Defence Production has streamlined the export authorization process through a dedicated portal. In 2024-25, the government issued 1,762 export authorizations, a rise from 1,507 in the previous year. Additionally, the total number of exporters grew by 17.4% during the same period.

Singh congratulated all stakeholders on this achievement, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for India’s success in expanding its defence exports. "Under PM Shri @narendramodi's leadership, India is marching towards achieving the target of increasing defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029," he stated.

