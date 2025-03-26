India’s First Indigenous MRI Machine Set for AIIMS Delhi Trials

In a significant step towards self-reliance in medical technology, India has developed its first indigenous MRI machine, which is set to be installed at AIIMS Delhi by October for trials. The move aims to reduce dependence on imported medical equipment, as currently, 80-85% of such devices in the country are sourced from abroad.

Advertisment

To facilitate the installation of the 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner, AIIMS Delhi has signed an MoU with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous R&D laboratory under the Department of Electronics, Government of India.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. M. Srinivas stated, "A majority of critical care, ICU, and post-operative equipment in India are imported. Despite having some of the best minds in the country, we still rely on foreign-made high-end medical gadgets. This initiative aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aims to meet the nation's unmet healthcare needs."

The development of the indigenous MRI machine is spearheaded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with SAMEER, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata, the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), and Dayanand Sagar Institute (DSI).

Additionally, MeitY is also supporting the development of a 6 MEV Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a critical technology used in cancer treatment. The MRI scanner is a non-invasive imaging tool for soft tissues, while LINAC utilizes high-energy X-rays or electrons to treat cancer. Both projects have received financial backing to boost India’s efforts in import substitution and indigenous healthcare innovation.

Also Read: India’s Social Security Boom: Coverage Doubles in Just Three Years, Says ILO